Robredo supporters in Western Visayas hold ‘pink feasts’ as campaign season starts

PINK ON THE BEACH. Volunteers for the campaign of presidential aspirant and Vice President Leni Robredo and running mate, Sen. Kiko Pangilinan gather on Boracay on February 8 at the start of the official campaign season for national candidates.

Youth and grassroots folk take center stage in various volunteer activities across the region

ILOILO CITY, Philippines – Western Visayas supporters of Vice President and presidential aspirant Leni Robredo and her running mate Senator Kiko Pangilinan showcased their capacity as self-starters by holding volunteer “pink feasts” across the region on Tuesday, February 8, the start of the official campaign period for national elective posts.

loilo City supporters held their own kick-off activities, starting with Mass at the St. Anne Parish Church in Molo.

Supporters from Alimodian, Leon, and San Miguel towns in Iloilo province held their celebration mass at the San Miguel Parish Church.

Kakampinks at the San Miguel Parish Church. Courtesy of Pol Alobin

In Passi City, where local government leaders back the Uniteam tandem of Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. and Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte, Robredo-Pangilinan supporters held a morning Mass and gave out posters and calendars to city folk.





Robredo-Pangilinan volunteers in Passi City. (Stephen Palomaria/Passi for Leni-Kiko 2022)

Supporters in Santa Barbara, Iloilo, also held a small caravan to celebrate the first day of the national polls campaign period.

Robredo and Pangilinan volunteers gathered on the beach of the famous resort island Boracay in Aklan, and danced together to show their optimism for victory in the May elections.

In Silay City, Negros Occidental, Laban Leni volunteers lit candles and prayed at the San Diego Pro-cathedral.

In Talisay City, volunteers held a caravan for Robredo and Pangilinan.

A caravan in Talisay City, just north of Bacolod. (Laban Leni Negros Occ photo)

The following videos are courtesy of Bacolod Youth for Leni & Robredo People’s Council Negros.

Close to 300 Bacolod City volunteers gathered outside Robredo’s official local headquarters in Hernaez St. for their pink festival.

In many of these areas, mothers and youth from the grassroots were more visible, unlike during the earlier Robredo volunteer activities.







Bacolod residents campaign for Robredo and Pangilinan. (Ronnie Baldonado photos)

