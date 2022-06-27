Uy swears in as next Cagayan de Oro mayor with promise of tax relief for traders

SWORN IN. Cagayan de Oro mayor-elect Rolando "Klarex" Uy promises tax reliefs for local businesses affected hard by COVID-19 pandemic during his inauguration at the City Amphitheater on Sunday, June 26.

CAGAYAN DE ORO CITY, Philippines – Cagayan de Oro mayor-elect Rolando “Klarex” Uy took his oath of office on Sunday, June 26, with a promise of sweeping tax reliefs for the business sector hard hit by the COVID-19 pandemic and spiraling fuel prices.

Uy also promised a general amnesty on all traffic rule violation fines for drivers of jeepney and motorela – Cagayan de Oro’s bigger version of the tricycle – incurred in the last two years.

“I have to ask our city council to pass ordinances to support these measures that are designed to help our businessmen and drivers,” Uy said in his speech at the Cagayan de Oro Amphitheater on Sunday.

Uy, the outgoing representative of the city’s 1st District, won the Cagayan de Oro mayoral race in May, garnering 157,575 votes against his closest rival, former Phividec Industrial Authority administrator Pompee la Viña, who had 128,071 votes.

The congressman will assume his new post this week, replacing Mayor Oscar Moreno who will end his nine years of leadership that saw many hospitals and schools constructed while leading the city in its first two years of campaign to cushion the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Moreno lost the gubernatorial race in Misamis Oriental in the last May 9, elections.

“What Moreno did to Cagayan de Oro is a tough act to follow,” Uy said.

Uy’s proclamation was dogged with several controversies starting with his alleged falling out with Moreno because the incoming mayor’s son lost the congressional race.

The congressman’s son, Vice Mayor Reineir Joaquin Uy, lost the race to Councilor Lordan Suan, and the elder Uy reportedly blamed Moreno, his long-time political ally, for it.

On Sunday, Uy denied that he and Moreno’s relations were strained. “No, there is no quarrel between me and Mayor Moreno,” he told reporters.

Uy’s appointment of former councilor Roy Raagas as city administrator, and former city treasurer Glenn Banez as head of his transition team also created a stir. The two had served the Moreno administration several years ago but left city hall on a bitter note.

Uy will serve as mayor of the city, surrounded by key officials from an opposing political group. The city’s two congressional districts will be headed by Deputy Speaker Rufus Rodriguez in the 2nd District, and Suan in the 1st District, who will be serving his first term.

At the city council, Rufus’ younger sister, Councilor Jocelyn “Bebot” Rodriguez, will serve as vice mayor, replacing Uy’s son.

The Rodriguezes’ group, Centrist Democratic Party (CDP), and Suan’s PaDayon Pilipino party are allies, and they count as members six of those who would occupy the 15 seats in the city’s legislature.

Councilor Ian Mark Nacaya, the present majority floor leader, said the Rodriguez group has already moved to unseat councilors Jay Pascual and Girlie Balaba as chairpersons of city council committees.

“We are the majority party and we have the numbers. They will fail to divide us,” Nacaya said. – Rappler.com