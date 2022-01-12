Roxas Boulevard southbound will be closed starting January 15

The closure will last for two months, according to MMDA Chairman Abalos

MANILA, Philippines – The southbound of Roxas Boulevard will be closed starting January 15, Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) Chairman Benhur Abalos said on Wednesday, January 12.

During a press briefing, Abalos said the closure has been ordered to give way to the upcoming project of the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) in the area.

“Because of the integrity no’ng kanilang ginagawa, baka raw mag-weaken ‘yong structure (of their project, the structure might weaken),” Abalos said.

The closure will start on January 15 at 6 am, according to the MMDA. By the end of 2021, the MMDA already announced the closure to allow the DPWH repair a damaged drainage structure in the area.

“Kaya po kami nag-option dito na total closure ‘yong southbound ng Roxas Boulevard to give emphasis po on safety (The reason why we pushed for the option of total closure of Roxas Boulevard southbound is to give emphasis on safety),” DPWH National Capital Region director Nomer Abel Canlas said.

The closure and rehabilitation would last for two months – at least for the southbound area – according to the MMDA. After the completion of the repairs in the southbound area, the MMDA will meet again with appropriate agencies for the repair of the northbound area.

What about alternate routes?

Due to the closure, the MMDA provided alternate routes for motorists.

For light vehicles:

Alternate route for light vehicles.

For trucks and other heavy vehicles:

Alternate route for heavy vehicles.

– Rappler.com