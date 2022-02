The blaze is earlier reported to be a second alarm fire by automated service TXTFire on Twitter

This is a developing story. Please refresh this page for updates.

A fire hit the Russian embassy located at Acacia Road, Dasmariñas Village in Makati on Friday evening, February 4.

Play Video

The blaze was earlier reported as a second alarm fire by the automated TXTFire service on Twitter.

As of 2/4/2022, 8:41:37 PM

Fire Alert!

->acacia st dasmarinas village makati : 2nd Alarm — TXTFIREPhilippines (@TXTFIRE) February 4, 2022

– Rappler.com