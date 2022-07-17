Sandiganbayan clears ex-PCGG chief Sabio of malversation

The Sandiganbayan says the prosecution failed to prove that former PCGG chairperson Camilo Sabio is guilty beyond reasonable doubt

MANILA, Philippines – The Sandiganbayan acquitted former Presidential Commission on Good Government (PCGG) chairperson Camilo Sabio of charges against him in relation to unliquidated cash advances amounting to P632,428.

In its decision, the 5th Division of the anti-graft court ruled that the prosecutor failed to present evidence proving that Sabio was guilty beyond reasonable doubt of three counts of malversation of public funds.

The court added that some main documents presented were “barren of any probative value” given that they were just “true copies of the photocopy,” and not of the originals.

“While not impelling such a degree of proof as to establish absolutely impervious certainty, the quantum of proof required in criminal cases nevertheless charges the prosecution with the immense responsibility of establishing moral certainty, a certainty that ultimately appeals to the person’s very conscience,” the decision, penned by Associate Justice Maria Theresa Mendoza-Arcega, stated.

The Office of the Ombudsman previously alleged that Sabio failed to account for the cash advances that were released in staggered amounts between December 2008 and February 2009. But Sabio said he never got any letter from the Commission on Audit which required him to liquidate the cash advances, and that the funds were used for operational and litigation expenses only.

The Sandiganbayan said the prosecution failed to present evidence showing Sabio misappropriated public funds for his own gain. It also noted the discrepancies in documents, particularly disbursement vouchers, presented during the trial.

“Court cannot turn a blind eye to the said inconsistencies as these relate to the main allegations against the accused,” it said.

Sabio, who headed the government agency tasked to recover ill-gotten wealth amassed by the late dictator Ferdinand Marcos, was previously convicted of graft in 2019. In December 2021, the Supreme Court allowed him to be provisionally released, citing humanitarian reasons. – Rappler.com