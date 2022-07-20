Sandiganbayan affirms graft conviction of ex-PNP chief Verzosa, 5 others

The anti-graft court denies Verzosa and 5 others' motions for reconsideration due to lack of merit

MANILA, Philippines – The Sandiganbayan has affirmed the conviction of former Philippine National Police (PNP) chief Jesus Verzosa and five other retired police officers for their graft case.

In a 23-page resolution dated July 19, the special court affirmed that Verzosa and other officers are guilty of one count of graft or violation of Section 3 (e) of Republic Act No. 3019 or the Anti-Graft and Corrupt Practices Act.

“Wherefore, finding no cogent reason to disturb the assailed decision promulgated on June 25, 2021, this court hereby denies the following (motions for reconsideration) for lack of merit,” the Sandiganbayan said.

The resolution of the anti-graft court’s third division denied the motions for reconsideration filed by Verzosa, retired lieutenant generals Benjamin Belarmino Jr. and Jefferson Soriano, retired major generals Luizo Ticman and Romeo Hilomen, and retired brigadier general Villamor Bumanglag.

The six former high-ranking police officers sought to reverse the Sandiganbayan’s decision, which sentenced them to six to eight years of imprisonment, with perpetual disqualification from holding public office. The latest Sandiganbayan resolution was penned by Associate Justice Bernelito R. Fernandez, with Presiding Justice Amparo M. Cabotaje-Tang and Associate Justice Ronald B. Moreno concurring.

What did the court find?