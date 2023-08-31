Sandiganbayan marks 1st half of 2023 with 42-year low caseload

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

Since 2017, the anti-graft court has disposed an average of 630 cases each year

MANILA, Philippines – The Sandiganbayan marked the first half of 2023 with 1,571 unresolved cases, the lowest number of pending cases since 1980’s 1,523.

The latest data as of June 2023 is 786 lower than the 2,339 pending with the anti-graft court’s seven divisions in December 2022.

At least 331 cases were disposed by the Sandiganbayan during the first six months of 2023, while 549 were archived by the court during the same period.

The 42-year record reflects a steady drop in numbers, according to figures released by the court. It is a significant change since the number of pending cases hit an all-time high in 2017 with 5,493.

The Sandiganbayan disposes an average of 630 cases per year since 2017.

Data released show that the Office of the Ombudsman averaged 291 cases filed with the Sandiganbayan every year since 2018. This low number is attributed to Republic Act 10660, which redefines the jurisdiction of the anti-graft court.

According to the law signed in 2015 by then-president Benigno “Noynoy” Aquino III, cases involving public officials with salary grade 27 or with damages not higher than P1 million should be filed with lower courts, including regional and metropolitan trial courts, among others.

The law, signed in 2015 by then-president Noynoy Aquino, sought to speed resolution of cases and declog dockets. – Rappler.com