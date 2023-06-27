Sandiganbayan junks another ill-gotten wealth case vs late dictator Marcos, others

The junked case sought the forfeiture and recovery of assets and properties owned by alleged dummies of the late tyrant and his wife Imelda

MANILA, Philippines – The Sandiganbayan, the country’s anti-graft court, junked another ill-gotten wealth case against late dictator Ferdinand E. Marcos, his wife Imelda, and their alleged dummies due to lack of evidence.

“WHEREFORE, premises considered, the Complaint, with Expanded Complaint, filed by plaintiff Republic of the Philippines, represented by the Presidential Commission on Good Government (PCGG), through the Office of the Solicitor General (OSG), is hereby DISMISSED for failure of the plaintiff to prove its allegations by preponderance of evidence,” the 45-page decision promulgated June 27 said.

NEWS UPDATE: The Sandiganbayan dismisses another ill-gotten wealth against late tyrant Ferdinand Marcos, his wife Imelda Marcos, and their alleged dummies due to lack of evidence. @rapplerdotcom pic.twitter.com/dtWK46VZEq — Jairo Bolledo (@jairojourno) June 27, 2023

In dismissing Civil Case No. 0014, the Sandiganbayan’s Second Division added: “The respective counterclaims and/or cross claims of herein Defendants are likewise DISMISSED for their failure to prove the same by preponderance of evidence.”

Associate Justice Arthur Malabaguio penned the decision, while Associate Justice Oscar Herrera, Jr., the division’s chairperson, and Associate Justice Edgardo Caldona, concurred.

Based on the decision, the Presidential Commission on Good Government, on July 2, 1987, filed a civil complaint against Modesto Enriquez, Trinidad Diaz-Enriquez, the Marcos couple, and others over alleged reconveyance, reversion, accounting, restitution, and damages. An amended complaint had been filed on October 8, 1991.

The complaint sought the forfeiture and recovery of assets and properties owned by the defendants, who were alleged dummies or associates of the Marcos couple. Among the properties in question were Fantasia Filipina Resorts, Inc., Ocean Villas Condominium Corporation, and Olas del Mar Development Corporation, among others.

In its ruling, the court said the plaintiff failed to prove that the properties and assets in question were “ill-gotten.”

The Sandiganbayan said the Republic of the Philippines failed to prove that the subject properties originated from the government, and that they were acquired by the defendants by illegal means or by taking advantage of their ties with the Marcos couple. The anti-graft court added that it was not shown that Ferdinand and Imelda “had any interest or control over the subject corporations.”

“Verily, nothing in these documents would show that said corporations or the amounts paid in the stocks of the said corporations came from the government nor acquired by them through illegal means or through their relationship with the Marcoses,” the court explained.

The anti-graft court said “bulk” of the documentary evidence presented against the accused are “mere photocopies” of the documents under PCGG’s custody. The Sandiganbayan said most of the documentary evidence “are barely readable.”

Under the Best Evidence Rule, no evidence can be accepted other than the original document itself, when the subject of the complaint is the contents of a document, the court added.

“Notwithstanding plaintiff’s failure to abide by the Best Evidence Rule, plaintiff’s testimonial and documentary evidence should still be rejected for being hearsay and uncorroborated by evidence,” the Sandiganbayan said.

This is the latest victory of the Marcoses in Sandiganbayan, which has been handling some of the cases against the family of deposed President Ferdinand E. Marcos. In a decision dated February 21, 2023, the anti-graft court also dismissed the case stemmed from alleged reversion, reconveyance, and accounting against Marcos and other respondents.

However, prior to that, the Marcoses suffered a major loss in Sandiganbayan after they were barred from retaking their assets that were already declared part of their ill-gotten wealth. – Rappler.com