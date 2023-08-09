Sandiganbayan junks appeal on dismissal of ill-gotten wealth case

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

The anti-graft court affirms its June 27, 2023 decision that dismissed Civil Case No. 0024, an ill-gotten wealth case originally filed in July 1987

MANILA, Philippines –The Sandiganbayan’s Second Division denied the motion for reconsideration filed by the government on the dismissed civil case filed against the late dictator Ferdinand E. Marcos, his widow former First Lady Imelda Romualdez-Marcos, and their cohorts.

The anti-graft court said that the Presidential Commission on Good Government (PCGG) which represented plaintiff Republic of the Philippines, and the Office of the Solicitor General failed to present enough evidence to merit forfeiture of the properties and assets identified in the complaint valued at around P581.3 million.

In a six-page resolution the Second Division’s Associate Justice Arthur O. Malabaguio said: “The plaintiff has not presented any fresh argument nor raised any new matter that would persuade the Court to reconsider the assailed Decision. In a civil case, unless the plaintiff’s cause is established by preponderance of evidence, its complaint cannot prosper against the defendants.”

The Sandiganbayan thus affirmed its June 27, 2023 decision that dismissed Civil Case No. 0024, an ill-gotten wealth case originally filed in July 1987.

Back then, the 36-year-old complaint named named defendants Modesto Enriquez, Trinidad Diaz Enriquez, Rebecco Panlilio, Erlinda Enriquez Panlilio, Leandro Enriquez, the Marcos couple, former Development Bank of the Philippines (DBP) vice chairman Don Ferry, former Government Service Insurance System (GSIS) president Roman A. Cruz Jr. and Gregorio Castillo, lawyer for the Enriquez family.

The court said the government’s evidence did not establish that the properties under litigation were acquired by the defendants through unlawful means.

The court added that to be considered “ill-gotten” the disputed property must be proven to have come from the government before being acquired by the defendants through illegal means or by taking advantage of their close relationship with the Marcoses.

In its motion for reconsideration, the PCGG said that in an earlier ruling, the Sandiganbayan denied the demurrer to evidence filed by defendants, stating that the plaintiff “established a prima facie case.”

The government insisted in its appeal that it presented sufficient evidence to show that the assets in its list were indeed ill-gotten in nature. Among its evidence were admissions from some of the defendants that they acted as “dummies, nominees, or agents” of the Marcoses to run the then ruling family’s businesses.

Among the companies listed by the PCGG were:

Fantasia Filipina Resorts Incorporated;

Hotel Properties Incorporated;

Monte Sol Development Corporation;

Ocean Villas Condominium Corporation;

Olas del Mar Development Corporation;

Philippine Village Hotel;

Philroad Construction Corporation;

Puerto Azul Beach and Country Club Incorporated;

Silahis International Hotel;

Silo-Dobbs Food Services Incorporated, and

Ternate Development Corporation.

PCGG also said that the Marcos couple also admitted that they were the real owners of the listed companies, and that the other respondents respondents were their “nominees or agents.” – Rappler.com