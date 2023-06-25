Ex-BuCor chief accountant slapped with 24-year jail sentence for graft

BUCOR. The Bureau of Corrections in Muntinlupa City on October 28, 2016.

MANILA, Philippines – Anti-graft court Sandiganbayan found that a former prisons official skirted rules on mandatory public bidding and sentenced her to at least 24 years in prison.

The Sandiganbayan 3rd Division held former Bureau of Corrections (BuCor) acting chief accountant Ligaya Dador responsible for breaking up contracts into smaller deals to avoid public bidding.

Dador was a co-defendant of former BuCor director Gaudencio Pangilinan in four cases filed in 2017, but the latter already died in January 2022.

What were the allegations?

The two were accused of conspiring with and favoring executives of private contractors Grand Potential Press Incorporated and Dotgain Solutions Incorporated in connection with contracts on office repairs.

These included:

repair of the flooring of the BuCor assistant director’s office worth P133,000 (won by Grand Potential)

repair of the male comfort room on the ground floor of the BuCor administrative building worth P434,876 (won by Grand Potential)

repair of the female comfort rooms on the ground floor of the BuCor administrative building worth P375,000 (won by Dotgain Solutions)

repair of the dome canopy at Gate 1 of the BuCor administrative building worth P478,000 (won by Dotgain Solutions)

A public bidding can be avoided under the law if the cost is below P500,000, but prosecution witness Josefina Gonzales, a state auditor, argued that there should have only been one repair project awarded to a winning contractor.

She added that there was no perfected contract for all the four transactions because contractors did not sign the purchase orders.

What were the defendant’s arguments?

During questioning, Dador claimed she belatedly noticed – only after she was charged – that the purchase orders were unsigned.

But she insisted that her job was only to determine if there were funds available for a project, not check its legality.

What was the exact decision?

The 66-page Sandiganbayan decision promulgated on Friday, June 23, slapped Dador with six to eight years in jail for each count of graft, totaling 24 to 32 years.

Another penalty she received was perpetual disqualification from public office.

The court noted that while awarding multiple projects to a same contractor is not inherently wrong, this practice should not be used with the end goal of breaking up contracts in order to avoid public bidding.

It also said that since Dador was chief accountant of the prisons bureau at the time, she should have noticed the red flags in the transactions.

“As the OIC chief accountant at the time relevant to these cases, her responsibility goes beyond that of blindly signing purchase orders, especially when the transactions involve something so blatant as the repeated small value procurement involving the same purpose, the same location, and mostly awarded to the same contractors,” the ruling read.

The Sandiganbayan, however, acquitted defendants from the private contractors, saying the prosecution failed to establish that they conspired with BuCor to win the contracts.

Presiding Justice Amparo Cabotaje-Tang and Associate Justice Ronald Moreno concurred with the ruling penned by Associate Justice Bernelito Fernandez. – Rappler.com