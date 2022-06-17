Caps, umbrellas, jackets a no-no in Davao during Sara Duterte’s oath-taking

PROCLAIMED. Senate President Vicente Sotto III and House Speaker Lord Allan Velasco proclaims Sara Duterte as vice president-elect during a ceremony at the House of Representatives on May 25, 2022.

Police impose a gun ban in Davao City from June 16 to 21, and a prohibition on the use of caps, umbrellas, and jackets on the day Mayor Sara Duterte takes her oath as the country’s 15th vice president

GENERAL SANTOS CITY, Philippines – The Philippine National Police (PNP) tightened security protocols for the Sunday, June 19 oath-taking of Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte as the country’s new vice president.

Aside from a gun ban, which started on Thursday, June 16, police announced a prohibition on the use of caps, umbrellas, and jackets on the day Supreme Court Justice Ramon Paul Hernando swears in Duterte as the country’s 15th vice president.

Davao City Police Office spokesperson Major Maria Teresita Gaspan said all the permits issued to civilians to carry firearms outside residences have been suspended to ensure the safety and security of the public during the event.

The gun ban will be in effect in Davao City until midnight on June 21.

Police said they will also strictly enforce the wearing of face masks and other Davao City ordinances on public health and security.

“The event will push through, rain or shine, but no one will be allowed to use umbrellas,” Gaspan said.

Instead, transparent raincoats would be available to visitors and senior citizens in case of a downpour, Gaspan added.

Gaspan said the police and the military were collaborating in the security preparations and had scaled up operations in Davao City days before the oath-taking rites.

The police and military will deploy a combined security force of more than 4,000 around the city, especially at the San Pedro Square, where President Rodrigo Duterte’s daughter will take her oath of office.

The vice president-elect said she chose the San Pedro Square because it is near city hall where she held office for years as mayor, and the San Pedro Cathedral, where a mass would be officiated on Sunday by Davao Bishop Romulo Valle. – Rappler.com