Netizens’ wishlist for leaders in 2022: Selfless, transparent, and committed

'That is not only a wish, it’s a mandate'

MANILA, Philippines – There is not much left to be desired after six years under President Rodrigo Duterte.

During his term, we have witnessed brutal killings in his war on drugs, a failed push for federalism, the red-tagging of critics, a very poor response to the COVID-19 pandemic, and even the misuse of pandemic funds.

As we enter a pivotal election year in 2022, Rappler asked netizens what their biggest wishes are for leaders who will shape the nation over the next six years.

Here are some of their answers.

Transparent lawmakers

Some netizens are looking forward to honest and transparent governance in 2022, especially in the use of government funds.

One user on Instagram said that government officials should make public their net worth.

To recall, Duterte’s Statement of Assets, Liabilities, and Net Worth (SALN) has been kept secret from the public since 2018.

All post-Marcos presidents have released their SALNs to the public in the interest of being transparent and accountable.

Ombudsman Samuel Martires in September has proposed amendments to Republic Act No. 6713, or the Code of Conduct and Ethical Standards for Public Officials and Employees, which would impose a jail term of five years on anyone who makes “commentaries” on SALNs.

Aside from this, the Commission on Audit has also flagged P67 billion in pandemic funds poorly used by the Department of Health. This has led to a full-blown congressional investigation into government contracts with the notorious ​​Pharmally Pharmaceutical Corporation.

An end to political dynasties

Social media users also pressed for an end to political dynasties, which have long ruled in local and national positions in the country.

However, the stage is set in 2022 for traditional politicians to dominate the upcoming elections, with the biggest political clans even forming a “Uniteam” to work towards the victory of Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte and former senator Bongbong Marcos Jr., son of the late dictator Ferdinand Marcos.

Despite several bills filed in Congress, no law has been passed to ban political dynasties in the Philippines. House lawmakers have said that it would be “anti-democratic” to include such provisions in the Constitution.

Prioritizing health

As the country marks its third year of dealing with the coronavirus pandemic, netizens call on future leaders to continue prioritizing the health of Filipinos, especially as we start the year with the detection of local cases of the Omicron variant.

Instagram user @graceyabalar said that the next leaders should “believe in [health] experts” to contain the spread of the virus.

Meanwhile, Dianne Franco said in a Facebook comment that she hopes for a “real [and] affordable universal health care program for all” as private hospitals are supposed to declare a “Philhealth holiday” during the start of 2022 due to unpaid claims.

Upholding sovereignty

Meanwhile, others hope that elected leaders will assert the Philippines’ claim on the West Philippines Sea versus aggressors such as China.

Francisco Gamus said: “Our rights in the [exclusive economic zone] should never be compromised.”

Duterte has dismissed the country’s arbitral victory in the Hague against China, saying in May 2021 that the ruling was “just a piece of paper.”

Other issues

Other netizens urge soon-to-be-elected officials in 2022 to tackle issues close to their heart.

Authorities, they said, should focus on the welfare of working class Filipinos as they continue to face economic hardships due to the ongoing pandemic.

Instagram user @ex411979 argues in favor of a monthly minimum wage rate of P20,000.

“Sana maisipan ng kung sino man na magkaroon ng bagong computation ang pamumuhay ng bawat pamilya,” she said.

(I hope someone thinks of a new computation for every family’s living expenses.)

Meanwhile, @harayakasibulan said that government should prioritize arts and history as part of the country’s educational curriculum, uphold indigenous peoples’ rights, and focus on environmental issues.

Twitter user Kris Anselmo said that the next administration should finally pass the divorce bill, considering that the Philippines is the last country, save for Vatican City, to not have legalized divorce.

Servant leadership

However, the biggest wish among many social media users for the next administration would be that their next set of leaders serve the people first instead of their own interests, as this would inspire Filipinos to act similarly.

“That’s all we deserve from them. No drama, no histrionics, no political games [please]…. The moment the leaders show signs of serving themselves is the moment they are beginning to belittle and disrespect the Filipino,” said one Instagram user.

As Filipinos head towards the ballot box on May 9, we hope that their wishes turn into decisive votes for the future of Philippine democracy.

As one Twitter user said: “That is not only a wish, it’s a mandate.”

What’s your biggest wish for the next administration? You can continue to share them here, or you can tweet us your thoughts by tagging @rapplerdotcom with the hashtags #PHVote and #WeDecide. – Rappler.com