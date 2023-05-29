Senate approves bill extending estate tax amnesty until 2025

All 24 senators vote in favor of Senate Bill No. 2219 or the proposed Tax Amnesty Act

MANILA, Philippines – In a unanimous vote, the Senate on Monday, May 29, approved a bill seeking to extend the period of availment of estate tax amnesty by two more years.

All 24 senators voted in favor of Senate Bill No. 2219 or the proposed Tax Amnesty Act – a measure that sets the deadline of estate tax amnesty on June 14, 2025.

If it becomes a law, besides extension availment, applicants may also pay through installment within two years from the original date of its payment without civil penalty and interest. The measure also seeks to expand the coverage of the tax amnesty and include the estates of those who have died on or before May 31, 2022.

The bill was authored by senators Migz Zubiri, Bong Revilla, Loren Legarda, Joel Villanueva, Nancy Binay, Sherwin Gatchalian, Bato dela Rosa, Robin Padilla, and Cynthia Villar.

The Duterte administration already once extended the deadline from June 14, 2021 – the date set under Republic Act No. 11213 or the Tax Amnesty Act – to June 14, 2023.

The House passed a similar measure on May 15.

– Rappler.com