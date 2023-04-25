Probe into Occidental Mindoro power crisis pushed in Senate

NO POWER. A pawnshop in the town proper of San Jose, Occidental Mindoro relies on a generator set to continue business operations.

'Despite all the announced efforts of various government agencies, the power crisis in Occidental Mindoro has been going on for years with no end in sight,' says Senator Sherwin Gatchalian

MANILA, Philippines – Senator Sherwin Gatchalian has filed a resolution seeking an inquiry into the power crisis supply in Occidental Mindoro.

Gatchalian filed Senate Resolution 576 on Tuesday, April 25, directing the appropriate committee to conduct an “inquiry, in aid of legislation, on the short, medium, and long-term solutions to end the power supply crisis in the province of Occidental Mindoro.”

“Despite all the announced efforts of various government agencies, the power crisis in Occidental Mindoro has been going on for years with no end in sight,” Gatchalian said.

Senator Sherwin Gatchalian files a resolution directing the appropriate committee to conduct a probe into power supply crisis in the province of Occidental Mindoro. @rapplerdotcom pic.twitter.com/Sc7RsY2ttU — Bonz Magsambol (@bnzmagsambol) April 25, 2023

Since March, residents all over the province are dealing with daily brownouts that last up to 20 hours.

The complicated and messy history of power outages in Occidental Mindoro dates back to the 1990s. Rappler published an in-depth report on the issue.

During his bid for the presidency, President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. promised to fix Occidental Mindoro’s problem on brownouts. But 10 months into his office, he has yet to deliver on his campaign promise.

Occidental Mindoro delivered for Marcos in 2022, providing him nearly 50% of the votes cast there.

Classes have been affected in the province because power outages deprive students of the option to use electric fans or air conditioning in their classrooms amid the extreme hot weather situation.

Occidental Mindoro has been under a state of calamity since April 20. – Rappler.com