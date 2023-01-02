Senate panel to probe NAIA air traffic system glitch

STRANDED. Passengers build up at the check out counters of the NAIA Terminal 3 in Pasay City on January 2, 2023, following the technical glitch the airport experienced on New Year's day which caused multiple cancellations of inbound and outbound flights in the country.

'This is a national security concern. Thousands of lives depend on the efficiency and competence of CAAP,' says Senator Grace Poe

MANILA, Philippines – The Senate committee on public services will conduct a probe into the technical glitch that halted over 300 flights on New Year’s Day at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA), as the chair of the panel deemed the incident a matter of “national security” and safety.

In a statement to media, Senator Grace Poe said the hearing would determine liability, and aim to identify measures needed to avoid malfunctions in the future.

Poe said she will call for the hearing once NAIA restores normal flight operations.

“We will conduct an inquiry and direct them to submit a full report of what caused the supposed glitch and power outage. This is a national security concern. Thousands of lives depend on the efficiency and competence of CAAP,” she said, referring to the Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines.”

Senators JV Ejercito and Jinggoy Estrada echoed calls for an inquiry into the incident.

Estrada described the glitches as a “double black eye” for the country. “It destroys the image of the Philippines and affects the tourism industry,” he said in Filipino, as reported by DWIZ.

Senator Win Gatchalian also called for accountability from airport authorities for the incident and called on the Philippine government “must do everything in its power to ensure that this doesn’t happen again.”

“It is unfortunate to see a crisis-like situation such as this at NAIA at a time when demand for air travel in the country has just been restored to normal levels following the lifting of travel restrictions which were imposed at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic,” he said in a statement on Monday.

Over 65,000 passengers were affected by fight delays and cancellations after NAIA’s Air Traffic Management Center – which oversees all flights in Philippine airspace – went down due to a power outage, resulting in the loss of communication, radio, radar, and internet.

The outage likewise saw flights redirected or rerouted to other airports in Singapore, Hong Kong, and Thailand.

Transport Secretary Jaime Bautista said on Sunday, January 1, that power supply problems had been identified as a primary cause for the interruption in operations.

“The primary cause identified was a problem with the power supply and the degraded uninterrupted power supply, which had no link to the commercial power, and had to be connected to the other manually. The secondary problem was the power surge due to the power outage, which affected the equipment,” Bautista said.

Following the incident, Bautista said a “huge amount of money” would be needed to upgrade the country’s air traffic management system, which he estimated was 10 years behind its industry peers. – Rappler.com