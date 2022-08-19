Senate on ‘total lockdown’ August 22 as more senators test positive for COVID-19

Senators Nancy Binay and JV Ejercito are the latest to test positive for COVID-19 in the Senate

MANILA, Philippines – Senate President Jose Miguel “Migz” Zubiri announced on Friday, August 19, that the Senate building will be on “total lockdown” on Monday, August 22, to allow its full disinfection after several senators and Senate personnel tested positive for COVID-19.

Senators Nancy Binay and JV Ejercito are the latest to test positive for COVID-19.

“In light of recent events where several senators particularly senators (Alan Peter) Cayetano, Marcos, (Cynthia) Villar, Poe, Villanueva, Ejercito, and Binay being COVID-positive and several others exposed due to their staff members and members of the Secretariat catching the virus, I have instructed the Secretariat to conduct a thorough cleaning and disinfection of all Senate offices,” he said.

“For this reason, there will be a total lockdown of our Senate building and all Senate employees shall work from home and need not report to the Senate on Monday (22 August 2022). Senate sessions will resume on Tuesday (23 August 2022),” Zubiri added.

Ejercito announced on Twitter early Friday morning that he tested positive for COVID-19, and that he was asymptomatic.

Tested positive for COVID-19 according to RT-PCR yesterday morning test, result of which was e-mailed late last night.



No symptoms.



Ingat pa rin po tayo. — JV Ejercito (@jvejercito) August 18, 2022

Binay said in statement, “After more than two years of consciously observing all protocols to avoid the virus, it is unfortunate that yesterday (August 18), I tested positive for COVID-19.” – Rappler.com