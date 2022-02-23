Senior officer of Bataan town landfill operation posts bail after arrest order

FILE PHOTO. Hermosa Mayor Jopet Inton personally served the cease and desist order from the local government ordering the temporary stop of the Hermosa Sanitary Landfill Facility, operated by Econest Waste Management Facility two years ago.

The president of Econest Waste Management is accused of dumping toxic and hazardous wastes in the Hermosa Sanitary Landfill

BATAAN, Philippines – A Regional Trial Court in Dinalupihan in this province ordered the arrest of a senior officer of landfill operation in this town following criminal charges filed by the local government.

In a warrant of arrest issued last February 14 and signed by presiding judge Amelita Corpuz of RTC Branch 96, law enforcers were ordered to apprehend Beulah Coeli C. Fiel, president of Econest Waste Management. Econest was contracted to operate the Hermosa Sanitary Landfill here.

The warrant was issued after the local government of Hermosa filed complaints against Econest for violating Section 13 of RA 6969, better known as “Toxic Substance and Hazardous and Nuclear Wastes Cintrol Act of 1992.”

Fiel was accused of allowing toxic and hazardous materials to be dumped in the Hermosa Sanitary Landfill which is a violation of the law.

The illegal actions of Fiel were discovered after several inspections to the site by personnel from the DENR Environmental Management Bureau.

A bail bond of P120,000 was set for Fiel’s temporary freedom. Fiel voluntarily surrendered to Angeles Police Station, where he posted bail. He is now released on bail.

Meanwhile, prior to the complaint, and upon verification of the violations committed, the DENR- EMB ordered Econest management to rehabilitate the area affected by the toxic wastes, and to bring the area back into its original state which was before the operation begun.

The court also ordered the landfill operator to pay P150,000 for administrative penalty. However, this matter was still under appeal of Econest to the DENR.

Fiel said he had no plan to evade the law, saying “it is purely harassment against me and my company.” – Rappler.com