Marcos’ finance secretary: Rice price cap surprised econ team | The wRap

Finance Secretary Benjamin Diokno admits being ‘surprised’ by the sudden order of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. to set price ceilings on some rice products nationwide.

Broadcast journalist Atom Araullo files a P2 million damage suit against Sonshine Media Network International hosts Lorraine Badoy and Jeffrey Celiz.

Senator Raffy Tulfo proposes allocating confidential funds of at least P25 to P50 million in the 2024 budget of the Department of Migrant Workers to crack down on illegal recruitment.

The Philippines and Australia agree on a visa scheme allowing Filipinos and Australians to seek employment while on vacation in the host country.

For the first time in history, Germany earns the right to be called FIBA World Cup champions. This, after a thrilling 83-77 triumph over Serbia in the sold-out knockout final at the Mall of Asia Arena on Sunday, September 10.

Heads up, Filipino K-drama fans! The Asia Artist Awards organizing committee announces the first set of South Korean actors attending the prestigious awarding ceremony.

U.S. media report Captain America star Chris Evans and Portuguese actress Alba Baptista tie the knot at a private ceremony in Boston, Massachusetts. — Rappler