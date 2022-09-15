WHO: End of COVID-19 pandemic ‘in sight’ | Evening wRap

Today on Rappler – the latest news in the Philippines and around the world:

World Health Organization Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus on Wednesday, September 14, says the end of the COVID-19 pandemic is ‘in sight.’

Vice President and Education Secretary Sara Duterte asks President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. and Congress for an extra P100 billion budget for the Department of Education.

SAGIP Representative Rodante Marcoleta uses the House budget hearing on Thursday, September 15, to air his personal gripes for the “bashing” he got in his past controversies.

Filipino pole vaulter EJ Obiena returns to the Philippines to rest and refocus on claiming a podium spot in the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Mourners from all walks of life file past the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II through the night as she lies in state in London’s ancient Westminster Hall.

Demi Lovato announces her current Holy Fvck music tour will be her last.

After months of silence, Drag Den Philippines hints that the show is still underway, posting an update on Twitter on September 13. – Rappler.com

