Sharon Cuneta admits growing up clueless of brutal Martial Law regime

VISITING ZAMBOANGA. Megastar Sharon Cuneta, wife of vice presidential candidate senator Kiko Pangilinan, visits Tennun weavers at the Yakan Village in Zamboanga City.

Actress gets a warm welcome in Zamboanga City even though Mayor Maria Isabelle Climaco is a main mover of RoSa – the candidacies of Vice President Leni Robredo and Davao Mayor Sara Duterte

ZAMBOANGA CITY, Philippines — Megastar Sharon Cuneta’s sheltered childhood as daughter of Pasay City Mayor Pablo Cuneta made her clueless about the harsh realities of Martial Law.

“When I was born, si (Ferdinand Edralin) Marcos na ang presidente (already the president). I didn’t know Martial Law was such a big deal. I was six years old when it was declared,” the actress wife of vice presidential candidate Senator Kiko Pangilinan told radio station RMN 96.3 iFM Zamboanga on Tuesday, May 3.

The actress was so cosseted that even as a mother, she remained unaware of what Filipinos had suffered under the two-decade dictatorship of Ferdinand Marcos.

“KC was one year old and di ko alam na may martial law pa pala noon kung di pa nag People Power,” she said. (KC was one-year-old and I still didn’t know there was martial law until People Power happened.) “I mean, I never knew any of these stories.”

Mayor Cuneta ruled Pasay for a total of 41 years, including most years under the Marcos regime. He was close to the dictator and Cuneta has described his namesake, the presidential candidate, as a friend, the closest to her of the three Marcos siblings.

“I knew them (Marcoses) from a more personal basis,” the actress said, noting that the late president was a main sponsor during her wedding to actor Gabby Concepcion.

“I even went to their house in Hawaii,” the megastar said, adding that Marcos’ widow, Imelda, was also her godmother.

During the Laguna grand rally for Robredo and Pangilinan, Cuneta stressed that close family ties did not stop her from changing her mind about leaders’ accountability as she began learning about martial law.

Outpouring of help

Cuneta has been sharing campaign duties with her husband, the running mate of presidential candidate Vice President Leni Robredo.

Mayor Maria Isabelle Climaco received the actress in city hall, which was packed with employees and constituents hoping to have a photo with the celebrity.

Climaco is a main mover of RoSa, the movement of politicians backing Robredo and vice presidential candidate Davao City mayor Sara Duterte.

Cuneta said the campaign for Pangilinan’s vice presidential run has been her toughest challenge since 2001, his first crack for the Senate.

The actress said she had pledged her support for Robredo last year, unknowing that the Vice President would choose Kiko as running mate.

Until it happened, Cuneta said her husband was preparing for reelection in the Senate.

“I never asked my showbiz friends to support Kiko since he first ran in 2001 but… they came to me expressing support,” she said, “I never campaigned like this before.”

She expressed awe at the volunteerism that has become the trademark of the Robredo-Pangilinan campaign.

Cuneta visited Yakan weavers and listened to them talk about their livelihood and pride in culture.

Cuneta also tdiscussed her husband’s advocacies and legislative achievements, including the Sagip Saka Act (Republic Act 11321). The law mandates that government buy directly from farmers and fishermen, doing away with middlemen. It also provides mechanisms to cushion the country’s food providers from economic downturns. – Rappler.com