Habagat soaks UP Diliman graduation ceremony, program cut short

MANILA, Philippines — What was meant to be a joyous and momentous celebration turned into a damp and challenging affair as a heavy downpour caused by the southwest monsoon disrupted a graduation ceremony in the University of the Philippines Diliman campus in Quezon City, early morning of Sunday, July 30.

Graduating students and parents, some of whom came from different provinces, were met with disappointment as the university had not prepared adequate contingency plans to handle the expected heavy downpour. Consequently, the program was forcibly cut short, lasting for only less than an hour.

Edrian Divinaflor, a graduate of BS Psychology, sadly recounted how his family had traveled all the way from Ligao City, Albay, just to be by his side on his graduation day. Many of them made the journey over the weekend despite encountering heavy rainfall.

“I felt sad because my family traveled with so much pride, but they weren’t able to see me march and receive my award. Even I wasn’t able to enter and witness the graduation ceremony that I’ve been waiting for so long,” Divinaflor said in Filipino.

WATCH: Heavy rains start to pour as the commencement exercises begin.



Earlier today, the university administration decided to push through with today's program despite bad weather forecast #Sablay2023 pic.twitter.com/AvD8CE9FKg — Tinig ng Plaridel (@tinigngplaridel) July 29, 2023

On the eve of the graduation ceremony, the UP Diliman Office of the Chancellor issued advisories stating that the General Commencement Exercises would proceed as scheduled, and everyone was advised to bring an umbrella and/or rain gear (rain boots, raincoat, etc.).

However, the announcement came late, leaving Divinaflor and other students with little time to decide whether to proceed with the graduation ceremony due to the heavy rain.

“I was one of those waiting for an update. I couldn’t sleep and I don’t know what to say to my family knowing that the final plans for our graduation rites have not been finalized yet,” he said.

UP Diliman University Student Council (USC) Chairperson Latrell Felix stated that the student body had communicated with the administration to request an early announcement.

“Even with late notice, they still pushed through with it. I contested that decision because there were students coming from different places, especially provinces, and announcing it at 3 am left them uncertain,” Felix said.

Francesca Cuenca, a graduate of Speech Communication, was taken aback when she arrived on campus, only to find out that the ceremony had already concluded.

“We thought it would be fine if we couldn’t make it to the first part of the program because it was very early, and what was important to us was the shifting of the sablay. But when we got there, it was already finished,” she said in Filipino.

To her dismay, Cuenca missed the opportunity to march and celebrate her hard work for four years.

WATCH: UP graduates shift their sablays from their right shoulder to the left, marking the completion of their degrees and programs.#Sablay2023 pic.twitter.com/QpiWAwD3q8 — Tinig ng Plaridel (@tinigngplaridel) July 30, 2023

“I felt regretful, I was just sad because I didn’t feel that I truly finished my time at UP. I wish they didn’t insist on holding it. Why did they have to start the ceremony so early?” she said.

UP Student Regent Siegfred Severino expressed his disappointment regarding this year’s graduation ceremony.

“We attempted to communicate with the stage/prod managers to explore any alternatives, but they promptly switched to the shortened program right after the processional,” Severino said.

Severino mentioned that he joined USC Chair Felix in a discussion with UP Diliman Chancellor Edgardo Vistan II to address the somewhat chaotic graduation ceremony that took place.

“Chancellor Vistan explained to the USC Chair that one of the potential remedies they will explore is holding ceremonial rites for the graduates later this year. However, Chancy Vistan also mentioned that this will still depend on the decision of the UPD administration,” he added.

For Cuenca, the university should not have changed the academic calendar from September to July because it is not suitable for the Philippines’ weather and the welfare of the students.

“I hope there were at least alternatives…the graduation did push through, but it caused a lot of inconvenience for all the students,” she said.

Divinaflor hoped that it would have been better if there were contingency plans prepared beforehand to avoid sacrificing the graduation that the students and their families had been preparing for a long time.

“Let’s not allow the graduates to miss the opportunity to celebrate this momentous occasion. It would have been better if the graduates had significant participation in the decision-making efforts for the graduation because it is an event dedicated to them,” Divinaflor said. – Rappler.com