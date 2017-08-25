After hitting Aurora, Jolina (Pakhar) is crossing Quirino. It also continues to enhance the southwest monsoon, bringing rain to other parts of Luzon.

Published 11:15 PM, August 25, 2017

What's the weather like in your area? Report the situation through Rappler's Agos or tweet us at @rapplerdotcom.

MANILA, Philippines – Tropical Storm Jolina (Pakhar) made landfall in Casiguran, Aurora on Friday evening, August 25.

In a bulletin issued 11 pm on Friday, state weather bureau PAGASA said Jolina is already in the vicinity of Maddela, Quirino, moving northwest at 19 kilometers per hour (km/h).

The tropical storm has maximum winds of 80 km/h and gustiness of up to 110 km/h.

Signal number 2 is raised over the following areas:

Isabela

Aurora

Quirino

Kalinga

Mountain Province

Ifugao

Ilocos Norte

Ilocos Sur

Benguet

Abra

La Union

Nueva Vizcaya

Signal number 1, meanwhile, is up in:

Cagayan including Babuyan Group of Islands

Apayao

Nueva Ecija

Pangasinan

northern Quezon including Polillo Island

After hitting Aurora and crossing Quirino, the tropical storm will pass through Nueva Vizcaya, Ifugao, Benguet, Mountain Province, La Union, and Ilocos Sur.

Jolina will then exit landmass on Saturday morning, August 26, then leave the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR) on Saturday evening.

While Jolina is in PAR, it is also enhancing the southwest monsoon.

PAGASA warned the rest of Luzon – including Metro Manila – as well as Western Visayas that monsoon rain could trigger flash floods and landslides. The monsoon rain will be strongest Friday evening to Saturday.

PAGASA also warned that sea travel is risky in the seaboard of Northern Luzon and in the eastern seaboards of Central Luzon and Southern Luzon.

Storm surges are "less probable, but big waves are expected offshore," said the state weather bureau.

PAGASA recommended the cancellation of outdoor activities along the coasts of Isabela and Aurora. – Rappler.com