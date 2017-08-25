12 areas are still under signal number 2 due to Jolina (Pakhar), which is also enhancing the southwest monsoon

Published 2:15 AM, August 26, 2017

What's the weather like in your area? Report the situation through Rappler's Agos or tweet us at @rapplerdotcom.

MANILA, Philippines – Tropical Storm Jolina (Pakhar) maintained its strength after making landfall in Casiguran, Aurora, and heading for Isabela.

In a bulletin issued 2 am on Saturday, August 26, state weather bureau PAGASA said Jolina is already in the vicinity of San Agustin, Isabela, still moving northwest at 19 kilometers per hour (km/h).

The tropical storm has maximum winds of 80 km/h and gustiness of up to 130 km/h.

Signal number 2 is raised over the following areas:

Isabela

Aurora

Quirino

Kalinga

Mountain Province

Ifugao

Ilocos Norte

Ilocos Sur

Benguet

Abra

La Union

Nueva Vizcaya

Signal number 1, meanwhile, is up in:

Cagayan including Babuyan Group of Islands

Apayao

Nueva Ecija

Pangasinan

northern Quezon including Polillo Island

Jolina had made landfall on Friday evening, August 25.

It is expected to exit landmass on Saturday morning, then leave the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR) on Saturday evening.

While Jolina is in PAR, it is also enhancing the southwest monsoon.

PAGASA warned the rest of Luzon – including Metro Manila – as well as Western Visayas that monsoon rain could trigger flash floods and landslides. The moderate to heavy monsoon rain, which began Friday evening, will continue until Saturday.

PAGASA also warned that sea travel is risky in the seaboard of Northern Luzon and in the eastern seaboards of Central Luzon and Southern Luzon.

Storm surges are "less probable, but big waves are expected offshore," said the state weather bureau in an earlier briefing. – Rappler.com