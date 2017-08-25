Tropical Storm Jolina now in Isabela after Aurora landfall
MANILA, Philippines – Tropical Storm Jolina (Pakhar) maintained its strength after making landfall in Casiguran, Aurora, and heading for Isabela.
In a bulletin issued 2 am on Saturday, August 26, state weather bureau PAGASA said Jolina is already in the vicinity of San Agustin, Isabela, still moving northwest at 19 kilometers per hour (km/h).
The tropical storm has maximum winds of 80 km/h and gustiness of up to 130 km/h.
Signal number 2 is raised over the following areas:
- Isabela
- Aurora
- Quirino
- Kalinga
- Mountain Province
- Ifugao
- Ilocos Norte
- Ilocos Sur
- Benguet
- Abra
- La Union
- Nueva Vizcaya
Signal number 1, meanwhile, is up in:
- Cagayan including Babuyan Group of Islands
- Apayao
- Nueva Ecija
- Pangasinan
- northern Quezon including Polillo Island
Jolina had made landfall on Friday evening, August 25.
It is expected to exit landmass on Saturday morning, then leave the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR) on Saturday evening.
While Jolina is in PAR, it is also enhancing the southwest monsoon.
PAGASA warned the rest of Luzon – including Metro Manila – as well as Western Visayas that monsoon rain could trigger flash floods and landslides. The moderate to heavy monsoon rain, which began Friday evening, will continue until Saturday.
PAGASA also warned that sea travel is risky in the seaboard of Northern Luzon and in the eastern seaboards of Central Luzon and Southern Luzon.
Storm surges are "less probable, but big waves are expected offshore," said the state weather bureau in an earlier briefing. – Rappler.com