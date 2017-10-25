Quedan (Saola) will not make landfall in the Philippines, but it is still bringing rain to parts of the country

Published 5:40 PM, October 25, 2017

What's the weather like in your area? Report the situation through Rappler's Agos or tweet us at @rapplerdotcom.

MANILA, Philippines – Tropical Storm Quedan (Saola) entered the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR) at 3 pm on Wednesday, October 25.

In a bulletin issued 4 pm on Wednesday, state weather bureau PAGASA said Quedan is already 1,170 kilometers east of Virac, Catanduanes, moving northwest at 21 kilometers per hour (km/h).

The tropical storm has maximum winds of 80 km/h and gustiness of up to 95 km/h.

While Quedan is not expected to make landfall in the Philippines, its trough or an "elongated area of low pressure" is bringing light to heavy rain to Bicol and the Visayas. These areas should watch out for possible floods and landslides.

The intertropical convergence zone (ITCZ), a belt near the equator where the trade winds of the Northern Hemisphere and Southern Hemisphere meet, is also affecting Palawan and Mindanao. These areas are also experiencing light to heavy rain which may trigger floods and landslides.

The rest of the country, including Metro Manila, will only have isolated rainshowers. (READ: FAST FACTS: Tropical cyclones, rainfall advisories) – Rappler.com