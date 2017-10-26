Quedan (Saola) now has maximum winds of 90 km/h and gustiness of up to 115 km/h

Published 11:45 AM, October 26, 2017

MANILA, Philippines – Tropical Storm Quedan (Saola) intensified into a severe tropical storm as it continued to cross the Philippine Sea on Thursday morning, October 26.

In a bulletin issued 11 am on Thursday, state weather bureau PAGASA said Quedan now has maximum winds of 90 kilometers per hour (km/h) and gustiness of up to 115 km/h.

Since Quedan is over water, it can still intensify further into a typhoon within the next 36 to 48 hours.

The severe tropical storm is already 1,155 kilometers east of Aparri, Cagayan, still moving northwest at 21 km/h toward Japan.

Quedan is not expected to make landfall in the Philippines, but it has a wide diameter of 750 kilometers and its outer rainbands will bring rain to the eastern parts of Luzon.

Sea travel is also risky in the seaboards of Northern Luzon and in the eastern seaboard of Central Luzon and Southern Luzon. (READ: FAST FACTS: Tropical cyclones, rainfall advisories)

Based on its latest forecast track, Quedan will leave the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR) on Saturday, October 28.

PAGASA also warned earlier that the intertropical convergence zone (ITCZ) will trigger rain in Palawan and Mindanao. The ITCZ is a belt near the equator where the trade winds of the Northern Hemisphere and Southern Hemisphere meet.

The rest of the country, including Metro Manila, will only have isolated rainshowers or thunderstorms. – Rappler.com