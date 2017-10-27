Severe Tropical Storm Quedan (Saola) is already 795 kilometers east of Basco, Batanes, while the intertropical convergence zone (ITCZ) is affecting Palawan and parts of Mindanao

Published 11:30 AM, October 27, 2017

What's the weather like in your area? Report the situation through Rappler's Agos or tweet us at @rapplerdotcom.

MANILA, Philippines – The outer rainbands of Severe Tropical Storm Quedan (Saola) are no longer affecting the Philippines, but the intertropical convergence zone (ITCZ) is triggering rain in parts of the country.

In a bulletin issued 11 am on Friday, October 27, state weather bureau PAGASA said Quedan is already 795 kilometers east of Basco, Batanes, moving north northwest at a slightly slower 19 kilometers per hour (km/h) from the previous 21 km/h.

It is over the Philippine Sea, heading for Japan, and will not make landfall in the Philippines.

The severe tropical storm still has maximum winds of 90 km/h and gustiness of up to 115 km/h.

Sea travel, however, remains risky in the seaboards of Northern Luzon, the eastern seaboard of Central Luzon and Southern Luzon, and the eastern seaboard of the Visayas.

Based on its latest forecast track, Quedan will leave the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR) on Saturday, October 28.

Meanwhile, those in the Zamboanga Peninsula, Northern Mindanao, Caraga, and Palawan are experiencing light to heavy rain due to the ITCZ.

The ITCZ is a belt near the equator where the trade winds of the Northern Hemisphere and Southern Hemisphere meet. (READ: FAST FACTS: Tropical cyclones, rainfall advisories)

The rest of the country only have isolated rainshowers or thunderstorms. – Rappler.com