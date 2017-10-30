Bicol, the Visayas, Caraga, Davao, and Northern Mindanao will experience light to heavy rain on Tuesday, October 31

Published 7:45 PM, October 30, 2017

What's the weather like in your area? Report the situation through Rappler's Agos or tweet us at @rapplerdotcom.

MANILA, Philippines – State weather bureau PAGASA is monitoring a low pressure area (LPA) which will bring rain to parts of the country on Tuesday, October 31, a special non-working day for the Undas break.

In a bulletin issued 4 pm on Monday, October 30, PAGASA said the LPA is located 300 kilometers east of Surigao City, Surigao del Norte.

This LPA is not expected to intensify into a tropical depression, according to PAGASA forecaster Aldczar Aurelio.

But it will trigger light to heavy rain in Bicol, the Visayas, Caraga, Davao, and Northern Mindanao. These areas should watch out for possible floods and landslides.

The wind convergence, said PAGASA, will also cause light to heavy rain in Aurora and Quirino.

Meanwhile, the northeast monsoon is affecting Northern Luzon. There will be light rain in the Cagayan Valley, Ilocos, and Cordillera.

The rest of the country, including Metro Manila, will only have isolated rainshowers or thunderstorms.

– Rappler.com