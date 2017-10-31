A low pressure area, the tail-end of a cold front, and the northeast monsoon will trigger rain in the country on Wednesday, November 1

Published 8:12 PM, October 31, 2017

MANILA, Philippines – Expect a rainy All Saints' Day in the country on Wednesday, November 1.

In a bulletin issued 4 pm on Tuesday, October 31, state weather bureau PAGASA said it continues to monitor a low pressure area (LPA).

This LPA, which is not expected to develop into a tropical depression, is now 60 kilometers south southwest of Masbate City.

Together with the tail-end of a cold front, the LPA will bring more light to heavy rain to Bicol, Marinduque, Romblon, Oriental Mindoro, Occidental Mindoro, and the Visayas. These areas should watch out for possible floods and landslides.

The tail-end of a cold front will also trigger light to heavy rain in Aurora, Quirino, and Quezon. Residents of these provinces must also be on alert for any floods or landslides.

There will also be isolated rainshowers or thunderstorms in Palawan and Mindanao, which may occasionally become moderate to heavy.

Meanwhile, the northeast monsoon will bring light rain to the rest of Luzon, including Metro Manila.

