Moderate to occasionally heavy rain is expected in large parts of southern Luzon, including Metro Manila as Tropical Depression Ramil moves through Mimaropa

Published 8:49 AM, November 01, 2017

What's the weather like in your area? Report the situation through Rappler's Agos or tweet us at @rapplerdotcom.

MANILA, Philippines – Moderate to occasionally heavy rain is expected in large parts of southern Luzon, including Metro Manila, and several areas are under storm warnings, as Tropical Depression Ramil moves through the Mimaropa region on Wednesday, November 1.

Ramil was located 100 kilometers east of Coron, Palawan as of 7am Wednesday, with winds of up to 45 km/h near the center and gusts of up to 60 km/h, state weather bureau PAGASA said in an 8 am advisory.

Tropical cyclone warning signal number 1 is currently in effect over the following areas:

Northern Palawan including the Calamian Group of Islands

Southern Occidental Mindoro

Southern Oriental Mindoro

Aklan

Antique

PAGASA said that moderate to occasionally heavy rain is expected with the storm's 200 km diameter, and residents of areas under storm signals, as well as those in Metro Manila, Bicol, Calabarzon, and the rest of Mimaropa should be on alert for possible landslides and floods.

The bureau also warned of "risky" sea travel in Northern Luzon and the eastern seaboard of Central and Southern Luzon.

The tropical depression is moving westward at 20 km/h, and is expected to be moving towards the Calamian Islands. It will outside of the Philippine Area of Responsibility by Thursday, November 2.

The next bulletin will be issued at 11 am. – Rappler.com