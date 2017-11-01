Ramil is expected to exit the Philippine Area of Responsibility between Thursday evening, November 2, to early morning Friday, November 3

Published 11:48 AM, November 01, 2017

MANILA, Philippines – Tropical Depression Ramil maintained strength as it continues to move closer to the Calamian Group of Islands, state weather bureau PAGASA said on Wednesday, November 1.

In its 11 am bulletin on Wednesday, PAGASA said the center of Ramil was located at 85 km east southeast of Coron, Palawan.

It is moving west at 20 kilometers per hour (km/h), with maximum winds of up to 45 km/h near the center and gustiness of up to 60 km/h.

Moderate to occasionally heavy rains are expected within the 200 km diameter of the tropical depression.

Tropical cyclone warning signal number 1 is still raised over the following areas:

Northern Palawan including the Calamian Group of Islands

Southern Occidental Mindoro

Southern Oriental Mindoro

Aklan

Antique

PAGASA advised residents in these areas, as well as those in Metro Manila, Bicol Region, Calabarzon, and the rest of Mimaropa, to stay alert against possible flashfloods and landslides.

Sea travel is also risky over areas under signal number 1, as well as the seaboards of Northern Luzon and the eastern seaboard of Central Luzon and Southern Luzon.

Ramil is expected to exit the Philippine Area of Responsibility between Thursday evening, November 2, to early morning Friday, November 3.

The next bulletin will be issued at 2 pm Wednesday. – Rappler.com