Only two areas remain under tropical cyclone warning signal number 1

Published 5:50 PM, November 01, 2017

What's the weather like in your area? Report the situation through Rappler's Agos or tweet us at @rapplerdotcom.

MANILA, Philippines – Tropical Depression Ramil has slightly intensified and is now in the vicinity of Calamian Group of Islands, state weather bureau PAGASA said on Wednesday afternoon, November 1.

In its 5 pm bulletin on Wednesday, PAGASA said the center of the tropical depression was last located at 25 km south of Coron, Palawan, moving west in direction at 18 kilometers per hour (km/h).

Ramil has maximum winds of up to 55 km/h near the center and gustiness of up to 75 km/h.

Moderate to occasionally heavy rains are still expected within the 200 km diameter of the tropical depression.

Only two areas are still under tropical cyclone warning signal number 1:

Northern Palawan including the Calamian Group of Islands

Southern Occidental Mindoro

PAGASA again warned residents in both areas, as well as those in Central Luzon, Cagayan Valley Region, and the northern portion of Quezon, including Polillo island, to stay alert against possible flashfloods and landslides.

Metro Manila and the rest of Luzon can expect light to moderate with possible occasional heavy rains during thunderstorms.

Sea travel is still risky over areas under signal number 1, as well as the northern and eastern seaboard of Luzon, due to the tropical depression and the surge of the northeast monsoon.

Ramil is expected to exit the Philippine Area of Responsibility on Thursday evening, November 2 or Friday early morning, November 3.

The next bulletin will be issued at 8 pm Wednesday. – Rappler.com