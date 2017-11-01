Tropical cyclone warning signal number 1 is still raised over Northern Palawan, including the Calamian Group of Islands

Published 11:18 PM, November 01, 2017

What's the weather like in your area? Report the situation through Rappler's Agos or tweet us at @rapplerdotcom.

MANILA, Philippines – Tropical Depression Ramil has crossed the Calamian Group of Islands and is now moving towards the West Philippine Sea, state weather bureau PAGASA said on Wednesday evening, November 1.

In its 11 pm bulletin on Wednesday, PAGASA said the center of Ramil was located at 145 kilometers (km) west of Coron, Palawan.

With maximum sustained winds of 55 kilometers per hour (km/h) near the center and gustiness of up to 65 km/h, Ramil is moving west in direction at 15 km/h.

Northern Palawan, including the Calamian Group of Islands, is still under tropical cyclone warning signal number 1.

Moderate to occasionally heavy rains are still expected over Mindoro provinces, Palawan, Batangas, Northern Quezon including Polillo Island, and Aurora. PAGASA warned residents in these areas against possible flashfloods and landslides.

Metro Manila and the rest of Luzon can expect light to moderate with possible occasional heavy rains during thunderstorms.

Sea travel is still risky over areas under signal number 1, as well as the northern and eastern seaboard of Luzon, due to the tropical depression and the surge of the northeast monsoon.

Ramil is expected to exit the Philippine Area of Responsibility on Thursday evening, November 2 or Friday early morning, November 3.

The next bulletin will be issued at 5 am Thursday. – Rappler.com