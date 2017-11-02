Ramil maintains strength and is now located 230 kilometers west of Coron, Palawan

Published 8:20 AM, November 02, 2017

What's the weather like in your area? Report the situation through Rappler's Agos or tweet us at @rapplerdotcom.

MANILA, Philippines – Tropical Depression Ramil is now over the West Philippine Sea, state weather bureau PAGASA said on Thursday morning, November 2.

In its 5 am bulletin on Thursday, PAGASA said the center of the tropical depression was last located at 230 kilometers (km) west of Coron, Palawan.

It maintained strength, with maximum sustained winds of 55 kilometers per hour (km/h) near the center, and gustiness of up to 65 km/h. Ramil is still moving west in direction at 15 km/h.

PAGASA has lifted all tropical cyclone warning signals as of Thursday morning.

Ramil is expected to exit the Philippine Area of Responsibility on Thursday evening, or Friday early morning, November 3.

Moderate to occasionally heavy rains are still expected over Mindoro provinces, Palawan, Batangas, Northern Quezon including Polillo Island, and Aurora. Residents here are warned against possible flashfloods and landslides.

Meanwhile, Metro Manila and the rest of Luzon can expect light to moderate with possible occasional heavy rains during thunderstorms.

PAGASA said sea travel is still risky over the northern and eastern seaboard of Northern Luzon, due to the tropical depression and the surge of the northeast monsoon.

The next bulletin will be issued at 11 am Thursday. – Rappler.com