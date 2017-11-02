Moderate to occasionally heavy rains will prevail over the Cordillera Administrative Region, Cagayan Valley, and Central Luzon due to the interaction between the tropical storm and the northeast monsoon

Published 11:18 AM, November 02, 2017

What's the weather like in your area? Report the situation through Rappler's Agos or tweet us at @rapplerdotcom.

MANILA, Philippines – Tropical Depression Ramil has intensified into a tropical storm while moving westward over the West Philippine Sea, state weather bureau PAGASA said on Thursday morning, November 2.

In its 11 am bulletin on Thursday, PAGASA said the center of Ramil was located at 365 kilometers (km) west of Coron, Palawan.

It now has maximum sustained winds of 65 kilometers per hour (km/h) near the center, and gustiness of up to 80 km/h. It is moving west in direction at 16 km/h.

No tropical cyclone warning signals have been raised as of this posting.

Ramil is still expected to exit the Philippine Area of Responsibility on Thursday evening or Friday early morning, November 3.

Moderate to occasionally heavy rains will prevail over the Cordillera Administrative Region, Cagayan Valley, and Central Luzon due to the interaction between the tropical storm and the northeast monsoon.

PAGASA warned residents in these areas against possible flashfloods and landslides.

Metro Manila and the rest of Luzon can expect light to moderate with possible occasional heavy rains during thunderstorms.

Sea travel remains risky over the northern and eastern seaboards of Northern Luzon, and the western seaboard of Central Luzon and Southern Luzon, due to the tropical storm and the surge of the northeast monsoon.

The next bulletin will be issued at 4 pm Thursday. – Rappler.com