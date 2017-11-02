A northeast monsoon will also bring cloudy skies with light rains to Ilocos Region

Published 5:45 PM, November 02, 2017

What's the weather like in your area? Report the situation through Rappler's Agos or tweet us at @rapplerdotcom.

MANILA, Philippines – Tropical Storm Ramil will bring cloudy skies with scattered rainshowers and thunderstorms to different parts of Luzon, state weather bureau PAGASA said on Thursday, November 2.

In its 4 pm bulletin on Thursday, PAGASA said the center of the tropical storm was last located at 425 kilometers (km) west northwest of Coron, Palawan.

Moving west in direction at 17 kilometers per hour (km/h), Ramil now has maximum sustained winds of 80 km/h near the center, and gustiness of up to 95 km/h.

Cloudy skies with scattered rainshowers and thunderstorms will affect Metro Manila, the regions of Cagayan Valley, Cordillera, Central Luzon, Calabarzon, and Mimaropa.

These areas can expect possible light to moderate with occasional heavy rains and lightning, which may cause flooding or landslides.

Ilocos Region will experience cloudy skies with light rains due to the northeast monsoon.

Meanwhile, Bicol Region, Visayas, and Mindanao will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rainshowers or thunderstorms. These areas can expect possible isolated lighting, strong winds, and occasional heavy rains.

Moderate to strong winds will blow from the east to northeast over Luzon, Northern Palawan, and Visayas, and from the southwest to south over the rest of Palawan, causing moderate to rough seas.

Coastal waters will be slight to moderate as light to moderate winds blow from the northeast over Mindanao. – Rappler.com