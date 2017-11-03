Light to moderate with possible occasional heavy rains during thunderstorms will still prevail over Palawan due to the trough of Ramil.

Published 8:14 AM, November 03, 2017

What's the weather like in your area? Report the situation through Rappler's Agos or tweet us at @rapplerdotcom.

MANILA, Philippines – Tropical Storm Ramil has intensified into a severe tropical storm and is now outside the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR), state weather bureau PAGASA said on Friday morning, November 3.

In its 4 am bulletin on Friday, PAGASA said the center of the severe tropical storm was located at 240 kilometers (km) north of Pagasa Island, Palawan, or outside PAR, with maximum sustained winds of 90 kilometers per hour (km/h) near the center, and gustiness of up to 115 km/h.

It is moving west in direction at 20 km/h. No tropical cyclone warning signals have been raised.

Moderate to occasionally heavy rains are expected within the 600 km diameter of the severe tropical storm.

Light to moderate with possible occasional heavy rains during thunderstorms will still prevail over Palawan due to the trough of Ramil.

PAGASA warned that sea travel is still risky over the northern and western seaboards of Northern Luzon. – Rappler.com