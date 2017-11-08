The low pressure area will be named Salome if it intensifies

Published 11:35 PM, November 08, 2017

MANILA, Philippines – State weather bureau PAGASA is monitoring a low pressure area (LPA) which may develop into a tropical depression on Thursday, November 9.

In a bulletin issued 4 pm on Wednesday, November 8, PAGASA said the LPA is already 340 kilometers east of Guiuan, Eastern Samar.

If it becomes a tropical depression within the next 24 hours, it will be named Salome. (READ: EXPLAINER: How tropical cyclones form)

PAGASA forecaster Aldczar Aurelio said the LPA, or Salome, would likely pass through the Visayas and Southern Luzon.

In the meantime, it is already expected to bring light to heavy rain to the regions of Bicol, Eastern Visayas, Central Visayas, and Caraga, as well as the provinces of Quezon, Romblon, Marinduque, Aklan, and Capiz. These areas should be on alert for possible flash floods and landslides.

The northeast monsoon is also affecting Northern Luzon and Central Luzon. There will be light rain in the regions of Ilocos, Cordillera, Cagayan Valley, and Central Luzon on Thursday.

The rest of the country, including Metro Manila, will only have isolated rainshowers or thunderstorms. (READ: FAST FACTS: Tropical cyclones, rainfall advisories) – Rappler.com