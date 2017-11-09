There are still 20 areas under signal no. 1 due to Salome, which may trigger flash floods and landslides

Published 9:01 PM, November 09, 2017

What's the weather like in your area? Report the situation through Rappler's Agos or tweet us at @rapplerdotcom.

MANILA, Philippines – State weather bureau PAGASA warned that Tropical Depression Salome is closer to Metro Manila from 8 pm to midnight on Thursday, November 9, bringing moderate to heavy rain and possibly gusty winds.

PAGASA earlier announced that Salome made landfall in San Juan, Batangas, at 7 pm on Thursday. It remains in the vicinity of Batangas – and closer to Metro Manila at this point – still moving west northwest at 25 kilometers per hour (km/h).

Salome continues to have maximum winds of 55 km/h and gustiness of up to 90 km/h, but PAGASA warned that it may become a tropical storm within the next 24 hours.

With its current speed, the tropical depression is expected to leave the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR) early Saturday morning, November 11 – before leaders of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations arrive in the country for the 31st ASEAN Summit. (READ: Bad weather results in cancelled flights on Thursday, Nov 9)

Most ASEAN leaders will arrive on Sunday, November 12, coming from the ongoing Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) Summit in Vietnam, which Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte is also attending. PAGASA said the weather will likely be better by then, as long as no new low pressure area or tropical cyclone develops.

Signal number 1 is raised in the following areas:

Metro Manila

Bulacan

Pampanga

southern Zambales

Rizal

Bataan

Camarines Norte

Camarines Sur

Catanduanes

Albay

Sorsogon

Masbate including Ticao and Burias Islands

Romblon

Marinduque

Quezon

Laguna

Cavite

Batangas

Oriental Mindoro

Occidental Mindoro

There is moderate to heavy rainfall within the 250-kilometer diameter of the tropical depression. Flash floods and landslides are possible.

Aside from areas under signal number 1, PAGASA also warned Central Luzon to be on alert for flash floods and landslides as well. (READ: FAST FACTS: Tropical cyclones, rainfall advisories)

Sea travel remains suspended in areas under signal number 1 due to moderate to rough seas. PAGASA warned fishing boats and other vessels not to venture out into sea.

Classes have again been suspended in parts of Luzon for Friday, November 10.

– Rappler.com