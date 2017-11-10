Cavite, Batangas, Bataan, and Zambales are still under signal no. 1, but there are no more areas under signal no. 2 since Tropical Storm Salome (Haikui) is moving away from land

Published 9:06 AM, November 10, 2017

What's the weather like in your area? Report the situation through Rappler's Agos or tweet us at @rapplerdotcom.

MANILA, Philippines – There are only 4 provinces remaining under signal number 1, and no more areas under signal number 2, as Tropical Storm Salome (Haikui) is already heading for the West Philippine Sea.

In a bulletin released 8:45 am on Friday, state weather bureau PAGASA said Salome is already 90 kilometers west southwest of Iba, Zambales. It continues to move west northwest at 20 kilometers per hour (km/h).

The tropical storm maintained its strength, with maximum winds of 65 km/h and gustiness of up to 100 km/h.

The only provinces left under signal number 1 are the following:

Cavite

Batangas

Bataan

Zambales

Though Salome is starting to move away from land, there is still moderate to heavy rainfall within the 200-kilometer diameter of the tropical storm. Flash floods and landslides are possible.

Aside from areas under signal number 1, PAGASA warned Central Luzon and Calabarzon to be on alert for flash floods and landslides as well. (READ: FAST FACTS: Tropical cyclones, rainfall advisories)

But PAGASA forecaster Obet Badrina said in a briefing early Friday that the weather is expected to improve later in the day, when Salome moves further away.

For now, sea travel remains suspended in areas under signal number 1 due to rough to very rough seas.

Classes have also been suspended again in parts of Luzon for Friday.

Salome is expected to leave the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR) early Saturday morning, November 11 – before leaders of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations arrive in the country for the 31st ASEAN Summit. (READ: Bad weather results in cancelled flights on Thursday, Nov 9)

Most ASEAN leaders will arrive on Sunday, November 12, coming from the ongoing Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) Summit in Vietnam, which Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte is also attending. PAGASA said the weather will likely be better by then, as long as no new low pressure area or tropical cyclone develops.

– Rappler.com