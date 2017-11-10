The weather begins to improve in the Philippines as Tropical Storm Salome (Haikui) continues to move away from land

Published 11:40 AM, November 10, 2017

MANILA, Philippines – There are no more areas under tropical cyclone warning signals since Tropical Storm Salome (Haikui) is already over the West Philippine Sea.

In a bulletin issued 11 am on Friday, November 10, state weather bureau PAGASA said Salome is already 175 kilometers west of Subic, Olongapo. It continues to move west northwest at 20 kilometers per hour (km/h).

The tropical storm has maximum winds of 65 km/h and gustiness of up to 80 km/h.

Though there are no more areas under tropical cyclone warning signals, there could still be moderate to heavy rainfall within the 200-kilometer diameter of the tropical storm.

PAGASA advised residents of Central Luzon, Ilocos, Cordillera, and Cagayan Valley to stay on alert for possible flash floods or landslides from Salome's outer rainbands. (READ: FAST FACTS: Tropical cyclones, rainfall advisories)

Sea travel also remains risky in the western seaboard of Northern Luzon and Central Luzon, with rough to very rough waters.

Classes were again suspended in parts of Luzon for Friday.

Salome is expected to leave the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR) early Saturday morning, November 11 – before leaders of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations arrive in the country for the 31st ASEAN Summit. (READ: Bad weather results in cancelled flights on Thursday, Nov 9)

Most ASEAN leaders will arrive on Sunday, November 12, coming from the ongoing Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) Summit in Vietnam, which Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte is also attending. PAGASA said the weather will likely be better by then, as long as no new low pressure area or tropical cyclone develops. – Rappler.com