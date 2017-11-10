Salome (Haikui) is already 340 kilometers west northwest of Iba, Zambales, on its way out of the Philippine Area of Responsibility

Published 12:10 AM, November 11, 2017

What's the weather like in your area? Report the situation through Rappler's Agos or tweet us at @rapplerdotcom.

MANILA, Philippines – Tropical Storm Salome (Haikui) is about to leave the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR).

In a bulletin issued 11 pm on Friday, November 10, state weather bureau PAGASA said Salome is already 340 kilometers west northwest of Iba, Zambales. It maintained its speed, moving northwest at 20 kilometers per hour (km/h).

The tropical storm has maximum winds of 75 km/h and gustiness of up to 90 km/h.

Since Salome is on its way out of PAR, weather is expected to improve in Luzon on Saturday, November 11. There will only be isolated rainshowers or thunderstorms. (READ: FAST FACTS: Tropical cyclones, rainfall advisories)

For now, however, sea travel remains risky in the western seaboard of Northern Luzon and Central Luzon, with rough to very rough waters.

PAGASA earlier said it has not monitored any weather disturbance or tropical cyclone that could affect the upcoming 31st Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) Summit to be hosted in Manila.

Most ASEAN leaders and their dialogue partners will arrive on Sunday, November 12, coming from the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) Summit in Vietnam, which Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte is also attending. – Rappler.com