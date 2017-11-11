The low pressure is bringing light to heavy rain to the regions of Davao, Caraga, and Soccsksargen on Saturday, November 11

Published 9:20 AM, November 11, 2017

What's the weather like in your area? Report the situation through Rappler's Agos or tweet us at @rapplerdotcom.

MANILA, Philippines – Tropical Storm Salome (Haikui) left the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR) before dawn on Saturday, November 11, just as state weather bureau PAGASA reported that it is monitoring a low pressure area (LPA) in Mindanao.

In a bulletin issued 5 am on Saturday, state weather bureau PAGASA said Salome is already 385 kilometers west of Sinait, Ilocos Sur, still moving northwest at 20 kilometers per hour (km/h).

The tropical storm maintained its strength as it left PAR, with maximum winds of 75 km/h and gustiness of up to 90 km/h. (READ: FAST FACTS: Tropical cyclones, rainfall advisories)

Meanwhile, PAGASA said there is an LPA 875 kilometers east of Davao City.

This LPA is bringing light to heavy rain to the regions of Davao, Caraga, and Soccsksargen on Saturday. Residents of these areas are advised to watch out for possible flash floods and landslides.

The rest of the country, including Metro Manila, will only have isolated rainshowers or thunderstorms.

PAGASA said it has not monitored any weather disturbance or tropical cyclone that could affect the upcoming 31st Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) Summit to be hosted in Manila.

Most ASEAN leaders and their dialogue partners will arrive on Sunday, November 12, coming from the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) Summit in Vietnam, which Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte is also attending. – Rappler.com