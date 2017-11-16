The low pressure area is estimated to be in the vicinity of Motong, Zamboanga del Norte. Meanwhile, a northeast monsoon is affecting northern Luzon.

Published 7:10 AM, November 17, 2017

MANILA, Philippines – State weather service Pagasa reported Friday, November 17, a low pressure area (LPA) was estimated to be in the vicinity of Motong, Zamboanga del Norte. Meanwhile, a northeast monsoon is affecting northern Luzon.

As a result of the LPA, Caraga, Northern Mindanao, Zamboanga Peninsula, the Visayas region, and Palawan will have cloudy skies as well as scattered or widespread rains and thunderstorms. The Bicol region, the rest of Mindanao, as well as the provinces of Mindoro, Marinduque and Romblon will have cloudy skies with scattered rains and thunderstorms.

Due to the northeast monsoon, the regions of Ilocos, Cordillera, and Cagayan Valley will experience partly cloudy to cloudy skies and isolated light rains.

Localized thunderstorms, meanwhile, will bring partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rainshowers to Metro Manila and the rest of Luzon. – Rappler.com