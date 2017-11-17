Tino will make landfall in southern Palawan between 4 pm and 6 pm on Friday, November 17

Published 2:25 PM, November 17, 2017

MANILA, Philippines – Tropical Depression Tino maintained its strength early Friday afternoon, November 17, as it headed for southern Palawan, where it is expected to make landfall.

In a bulletin issued 2 pm on Friday, state weather bureau PAGASA said Tino is already 135 kilometers east southeast of Puerto Princesa, still moving west northwest at a relatively fast 28 kilometers per hour (km/h).

Tino continues to have maximum winds of 55 km/h and gustiness of up to 80 km/h. (READ: EXPLAINER: How tropical cyclones form)

Signal number 1 remains raised in the province of Palawan, where Tino is set to make landfall between 4 pm and 6 pm on Friday. Flash floods and landslides are possible. (READ: FAST FACTS: Tropical cyclones, rainfall advisories)

Moderate to heavy rainfall is also expected within the 200-kilometer diameter of the tropical depression. This means residents of the rest of Mimaropa, Bicol, and the Samar provinces will also be affected, so they should brace for possible flash floods and landslides as well.

PAGASA also warned that sea travel is risky in Palawan, a tourist destination famous for its beaches.

If Tino maintains its speed of 28 km/h, it will leave the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR) by Saturday morning, November 18.

– Rappler.com