After hitting Palawan, Tino heads for the West Philippine Sea

Published 8:35 PM, November 17, 2017

What's the weather like in your area? Report the situation through Rappler's Agos or tweet us at @rapplerdotcom.

MANILA, Philippines – Tropical Depression Tino made landfall in Palawan late Friday afternoon, November 17, then proceeded to move toward the West Philippine Sea.

In a bulletin issued 8 pm on Friday, state weather bureau PAGASA said Tino is already 40 kilometers northwest of Puerto Princesa, Palawan, still moving west northwest at a relatively fast 28 kilometers per hour (km/h).

Tino maintained its strength as it hit land, with maximum winds of 55 km/h and gustiness of up to 90 km/h. (READ: EXPLAINER: How tropical cyclones form)

Signal number 1 remains raised in the province of Palawan. Residents should watch out for possible flash floods and landslides. (READ: FAST FACTS: Tropical cyclones, rainfall advisories)

Light to moderate rain is also expected to persist in Oriental Mindoro, Occidental Mindoro, Marinduque, Romblon, Bicol, and the Visayas.

PAGASA also warned that sea travel remains risky in Palawan, a tourist destination famous for its beaches. Fishermen and those with small vessels should not venture out into sea.

Tino is expected to leave the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR) on Saturday morning, November 18.

