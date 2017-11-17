Tino is already over the West Philippine Sea as of late Friday night, November 17

Published 11:30 PM, November 17, 2017

What's the weather like in your area? Report the situation through Rappler's Agos or tweet us at @rapplerdotcom.

MANILA, Philippines – Tropical Depression Tino began to move away from the Philippines late Friday night, November 17, after making landfall in Palawan late afternoon.

In a bulletin issued 11 pm on Friday, state weather bureau PAGASA said Tino is already 190 kilometers west northwest of Puerto Princesa, Palawan, still moving west northwest at a relatively fast 28 kilometers per hour (km/h).

Tino has maximum winds of 55 km/h and gustiness of up to 80 km/h. (READ: EXPLAINER: How tropical cyclones form)

Since the tropical depression is already moving away, Palawan is no longer under signal number 1.

But there will still be light to moderate rain in Mimaropa, Bicol, and the Visayas. (READ: FAST FACTS: Tropical cyclones, rainfall advisories)

PAGASA also warned that sea travel remains risky in Palawan, a tourist destination famous for its beaches. Fishermen and those with small vessels should not venture out into sea.

Tino is expected to leave the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR) on Saturday morning, November 18.

– Rappler.com