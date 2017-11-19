The tail-end of a cold front and the northeast monsoon will bring rain on Monday, November 20

Published 5:05 PM, November 19, 2017

What's the weather like in your area? Report the situation through Rappler's Agos or tweet us at @rapplerdotcom.

MANILA, Philippines – Light to heavy rain is expected in parts of Luzon on Monday, November 20.

In a bulletin issued 4 pm on Sunday, November 19, state weather bureau PAGASA said the tail-end of a cold front is affecting the eastern parts of Northern Luzon and Central Luzon.

In particular, the Cordillera Administrative Region (CAR) and the provinces of Cagayan, Isabela, Quirino, Nueva Vizcaya, Aurora, and northern Quezon including Polillo Island should expect light to heavy rain. These areas must also be on alert for possible flash floods and landslides.

Meanwhile, the northeast monsoon will bring light rain to Batanes and the Babuyan Group of Islands, but PAGASA said there will be "no significant impact."

The rest of the country, including Metro Manila, will only have isolated rainshowers or thunderstorms.

PAGASA is not monitoring any tropical cyclone at the moment.

– Rappler.com