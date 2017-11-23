State weather bureau PAGASA says the tail-end of a cold front will affect Quezon, Bicol, and Eastern Visayas

Published 7:20 PM, November 23, 2017

MANILA, Philippines – Light to heavy rain is expected in parts of Luzon and the Visayas on Friday, November 24.

In a bulletin issued 4 pm on Thursday, November 23, state weather bureau PAGASA said the tail-end of a cold front would bring rain to Quezon, Bicol, and Eastern Visayas. These areas should be on alert for possible flash floods and landslides.

A cold front forms when an advancing cold air mass displaces warmer air in its path, causing the displaced warm air to rise, which then leads to the formation of clouds and precipitation. (READ: FAST FACTS: Tropical cyclones, rainfall advisories)

Meanwhile, there will also be light rain in Cagayan Valley, Ilocos, Cordillera, and Central Luzon because of the northeast monsoon, though PAGASA said there will be "no significant impact."

The rest of the country, including Metro Manila, will only have isolated rainshowers or thunderstorms on Friday, mostly in the afternoon or evening. But if these isolated rainshowers become heavy, PAGASA warned there could be flash floods.

PAGASA earlier announced that La Niña may begin in December. This weather phenomenon is characterized by more rain, colder temperatures, and stronger winds from the east. – Rappler.com