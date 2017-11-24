State weather bureau PAGASA says the tail-end of a cold front will affect Calabarzon, Bicol Region, and the provinces of Samar, Mindoro, Aurora, Romblon, and Marinduque

Published 6:26 PM, November 24, 2017

MANILA, Philippines – Parts of Luzon and Visayas will experience cloudy skies with scattered rainshowers and thunderstorms on Saturday, November 25, according to state weather bureau PAGASA.

In its 4 pm bulletin on Friday, November 24, PAGASA said Calabarzon, Bicol Region, and the provinces of Samar, Mindoro, Aurora, Romblon, and Marinduque will have cloudy skies with scattered rainshowers and thunderstorms due to the tail-end of a cold front.

A northeast monsoon will also bring cloudy skies with light to moderate rains over Metro Manila and the regions of Cordillera, Ilocos, Cagayan Valley, and the rest of Central Luzon.

The rest of the country, meanwhile, will experience partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rainshowers.

Moderate to strong winds will blow from the northeast over Northern Luzon, Central Luzon, and Bicol Region, causing moderate to rough seas.

Elsewhere, coastal waters will be slight to moderate as light to moderate winds blow also from the northeast. – Rappler.com