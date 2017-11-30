Metro Manila, Cordillera, Central Luzon, Calabarzon, and Bicol, as well as Cagayan, Isabela, Nueva Vizcaya, and Quirino are affected

Published 1:30 PM, November 30, 2017

MANILA, Philippines – The tail-end of a cold front is bringing rain to Metro Manila and other parts of Luzon on Thursday, November 30, a national holiday due to Bonifacio Day.

A cold front forms when an advancing cold air mass displaces warmer air in its path, causing the displaced warm air to rise, which then leads to the formation of clouds and precipitation. (READ: FAST FACTS: Tropical cyclones, rainfall advisories)

Affected areas include Metro Manila, Cordillera, Central Luzon, Calabarzon, and Bicol, as well as Cagayan, Isabela, Nueva Vizcaya, and Quirino.

These areas are experiencing scattered heavy rainshowers which might cause flash floods and landslides.

Meanwhile, the northeast monsoon is bringing light rain to Ilocos, Batanes, and the Babuyan Group of Islands, but PAGASA said there is "no significant impact."

The rest of the country only have isolated rainshowers or thunderstorms.

PAGASA earlier announced that La Niña may begin in December. This weather phenomenon is characterized by more rain, colder temperatures, and stronger winds from the east. – Rappler.com